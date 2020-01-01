"I kept seeing the Buti tv videos on fb and finally became intrigued enough to watch more videos. Long story short—holy crap, I am HOOKED!! I did the free trial and haven’t looked back!! Im halfway through the Rise series since I have ZERO yoga background and I’m in love with it! I think the most inspiring thing is how the trainers are all real women like me, yet they look so fluid and beautiful doing buti! It gives me the inspiration to know with time I’ll get there too."