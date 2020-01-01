WELCOME TO BUTI TV
Primal movement, cardio dance + conditioning are seamlessly woven throughout balanced yoga sequencing to give you an all-in-one workout that helps you transform your body & soul.
Get unlimited access to our entire fitness library with over 500+ workouts.
500+ at-home workouts PLUS live monthly classes
6 class formats, suitable for ALL skill levels
Goal-driven, guided workout programs
Community driven MIND + BODY challenges
REAL instructors with REAL bodies
A truly holistic - MIND + BODY + EMOTIONS experience
Playlists that keep you in the zone
ONE global community waiting to welcome you HOME
Buti anywhere - available in app or desktop
Each of Buti’s movement formats incorporate the Spiral Structure Technique™ to build long + lean muscle tone while bringing balance to your body’s systems - physical, emotional & energetic. Workouts range from 25-90 minutes. Buti has everything you could want, from quick + intense HIIT workouts to restorative yoga sequencing.
"I kept seeing the Buti tv videos on fb and finally became intrigued enough to watch more videos. Long story short—holy crap, I am HOOKED!! I did the free trial and haven’t looked back!! Im halfway through the Rise series since I have ZERO yoga background and I’m in love with it! I think the most inspiring thing is how the trainers are all real women like me, yet they look so fluid and beautiful doing buti! It gives me the inspiration to know with time I’ll get there too."
"I used to struggle with my workout routine, adding variety was the only way I could stay interested. I found Buti Yoga last year during a challenge and was immediately hooked. I now only do Buti workouts and it is so much more fun and challenging. No need for any additional workouts, Buti covers it all.
I'm both physically and mentally the best I've ever felt."
"I have always loved fitness!!!! But I've never fallen in love with a practice like I have this one. It shaped me more than lifting weights ever has!"
"I’m no stranger to fitness but prior to Buti I always snubbed yoga. I preferred heavy weights and intense cardio/strength, which i would do 5-6 days a week for 30-60 mins. About a month ago, I became REALLY disinterested in my usual workout programs just out of the blue. It was so disheartening because my morning workouts are sacred to me! I love to get it done first thing before work and when I don’t, I feel “off”."
"Step out of the norm and amp up your strength with this practice. You'll feel sexier, stronger and well balanced!"
"GOAT! Buti is my medicine. Love loveee loooooveeeee the practice. Pure magic!
